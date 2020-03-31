Denton man accused of assault, impersonating officer

A Denton man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assault a construction worker while impersonating a police officer.

The construction worker was closing parts of southbound Fort Worth Drive around noon Monday when a truck pulled up and the driver flashed a gun and Denton Police Department badge at him. The man allegedly said he was a Denton police officer and he could go wherever he wanted, according to a news release from Denton PD.

The construction worker reported the incident to police, who were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle based on the caller’s description. The suspect, 32-year-old Timothy Winfree, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonating a public servant and booked into the Denton City Jail.

In the incident, Winfree used the police credentials that belong to a family member of his who is a Denton reserve law enforcement officer. The department is approaching the case both criminally and administratively.