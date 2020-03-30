Local coronavirus update — March 30

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day or over the weekend, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County from Saturday, March 28 through Monday, March 30, with links for more information.

The county’s second coronavirus-related death was reported Saturday, along with 11 new COVID-19 cases. Click here for more.

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday. Click here for more.

On Monday, DCPH reported the county’s third coronavirus-related death and 26 new confirmed cases. Click here for more.

As of Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients is now 49 at the Denton State Supported Living Center, 10 in Flower Mound, one in Copper Canyon, two in Highland Village, one in Double Oak, two in Roanoke, one in Justin and 17 in unincorporated Denton County. There have been a total of 191 cases in Denton County; 35 patients have recovered and three have died.

The first drive-thru coronavirus testing location in Denton County is now open. Click here for more.

All local elections have now been postponed until November. Click here for more.

