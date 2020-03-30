Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 now available in Denton County

On Monday, the first drive-thru coronavirus testing location in Denton County opened.

MD Medical Group is now offering drive-thru testing at several of its locations around North Texas, primarily in Dallas County. The first one in Denton County is at Clinicas Mi Doctor, 701 South Stemmons Freeway, in Lewisville.

Drive-thru testing reduces the risk of spread between patients and employees. All local clinics remain open to the public.

Residents must request an appointment here, and they must show symptoms like fever, cough and/or difficulty to breathe to be scheduled. COVID-19 tests are administered at the provider’s discretion.