Third COVID-19 death, 26 new cases reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Monday the third COVID-19 related death in the county. The patient, a woman in her 60s living in unincorporated Denton County, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County. No further personal information will be released by DCPH.

“The news of a third individual’s death due to COVID-19 is tragic,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time. This situation underscores the need to follow the Stay at Home mandate. We need everyone’s cooperation to help protect the health of all our residents, especially our most vulnerable.”

DCPH also announced 26 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the countywide total to 191 confirmed cases.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total has increased from 45 to 49 and the DSSLC staff total has increased to 22. Eight new DSSLC staff members who tested positive, and live within Denton County, are reflected in the city or town in which the staff member resides. Two new DSSLC staff who tested positive reside outside Denton County and are not reflected within the DCPH case count for COVID-19 in Denton County. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.

The new cases include the first Copper Canyon resident, two Corinth residents, one Flower Mound resident, one Highland Village resident and four residents of unincorporated Denton County.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.