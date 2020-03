Flower Mound now has 10 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the town.

An update from Denton County Public Health has not been released publicly (as of 3:54 p.m. Monday) since Sunday afternoon, but the town of Flower Mound sent a news release Monday saying that there has been one new confirmed case, bringing the total to double digits.

The county is expected to release its daily report later Monday afternoon. Check back for updates.