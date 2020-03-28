Second coronavirus death reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced Saturday the second COVID-19 related death in the county.

The patient, a male resident of Aubrey in his 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County.

“We are saddened to report a second COVID-19 death within our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “To his family, we continue to send our thoughts and prayers to you as you navigate through this difficult time.”

DCPH has also announced 11 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one state-supported living center (DSSLC) resident in Denton. This increases the countywide total to 148 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the DSSLC resident total to 40. One additional DSSLC staff member tested positive, and this case is reflected in the city in which the staff member resides.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.