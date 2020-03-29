Denton County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the countywide total to 165 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total to 45.

Five DSSLC residents are include in today’s case count chart. Seven DSSLC staff members whom tested positive, and live within Denton County, are reflected in the city in which the staff member resides. Two additional DSSLC staff who tested positive reside outside Denton County and are not reflected within the DCPH case count for COVID-19 in Denton County.

Two county residents have died from the disease; a Lewisville man in his 40s and an Aubrey man in his 60s.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.