Local coronavirus update — March 25

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Wednesday, March 25, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, including two in Flower Mound. Click here for more.

Denton County’s Stay-At-Home mandate is effective at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Click here for more.

Many local elections originally scheduled for May have been postponed until November. Click here for more.

Denton County is promoting its cries hotline for residents struggling amid the pandemic. Click here for more.

The town of Argyle extended its disaster declaration indefinitely. Click here for more.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound set up a white tent in its parking lot to be used as an overflow triage, just in case it is needed for coronavirus patients. It is not a drive-up testing center.

The Flower Mound Police Department said on social media that officers are not going to stop cars simply for being on the road. Residents were concerned that that may happen because of the Stay-At-Home mandate.

President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Texas, and the state took action to expand hospital capacity. Click here for more.

Residents are producing more trash as more of them stay home, and recycling contamination went up 20% last week. Click here for more.

Denton ISD is now providing free breakfast and lunch together, not separately, to kids who are staying home. Click here for more.

Lantana Golf Club had planned to stay open during the Stay-At-Home order, but it was ordered to shut down. Click here for more.

