19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Denton County

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Denton County rose by 19, according to Denton County Public Health.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a video posted on social media that the new cases include one more at Denton State Supported Living Center, bringing the total to seven there and 70 in the county.

The 70 patients include one from Double Oak, five from Flower Mound, one from Highland Village, one from Justin, five from Lewisville, five from Trophy Club and four from unincorporated Denton County, which may include Lantana. This is the first day that local transmission cases have outnumbered travel-related cases, 33 to 27. Forty-seven patients are isolated at home, while 20 are in the hospital.

So far, no one under the age of 20 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dallas County has reported 247 confirmed cases (the most in Texas), as of Wednesday. Tarrant County has had 90 confirmed cases and Collin County has 53. There have been eight coronavirus-related deaths in North Texas.

Denton County issued a Stay-At-Home order, effective 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death.

According to DCPH, the most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate until all three of the following have happened:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

Other symptoms have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms firstappeared.

Should symptoms worsen, call your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department to limit the potential spread of any infection.

DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.