Denton ISD combines breakfast, lunch service

Denton ISD is still offering free breakfast and lunch to local children, but instead of offering them separately, they will now be combined.

The district began offering free meals to kids last week. There are pickup locations at schools around the district, and buses are delivering them to other sites around the Denton area. Click here for all of those locations.

Starting Wednesday, though, the district discontinued morning breakfast service. Now, meals will include lunch and the next day’s breakfast. Pickup and delivery are available Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. The reason for the change was not immediately available from a spokesman.

All children are welcome and no ID is required. Children must be present to receive the meals. Click here for more information.