Local crisis hotline can help those struggling amid pandemic

Denton County is encouraging use of its crisis hotline for residents dealing with stress as the coronavirus pandemic escalates locally.

In a video posted to social media Wednesday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads informed residents that the county’s MHMR office is available to talk to people who are struggling.

“This is a trying time,” Eads said. “There are skilled professionals who are willing to help our residents through any kind of mental crisis they may be facing. It is OK to ask for help.”

Residents can call the Denton County crisis hotline 24/7 at 1-800-762-0157.

“These individuals are compassionate, loving and they understand what you’re going through and they want to help you,” Eads said.

Eads also said that the county has set up an email address for residents who have questions about whether their businesses are considered “essential” under the new Stay-At-Home order. Send an email to [email protected] for a timely response. The county released a flyer that lists more examples of what residents can and can’t do under the order.

Eads also said that a volunteer button will soon be added to the county website, dentoncounty.gov, for residents who want to help during the pandemic. Residents can fill out a few basic questions about how they can help others in the county during this hard time.