Local coronavirus update — March 20

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Friday, March 20, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the total to 15. Click here for more.

The town of Flower Mound is closing several more town facilities to the public for a month, including Town Hall and the Animal Adoption Center. However, there is still a way to adopt animals at the adoption center during the closure. Click here for more.

The Highland Village City Council ratified and extended the city’s declaration of local disaster until May 13. Click here for more.

Bartonville Town Council will meet via phone Tuesday to consider declaring a state of local disaster, and to consider postponing its special election about renewing the sales tax for street maintenance. Click here for more.

The town of Double Oak issued a Declaration of Local Disaster through March 27. It is not more restrictive than the statewide executive order that limits what businesses can remain open and how many people can gather.

Argyle Town Council will meet Tuesday to consider delaying its May 2 elections — three council seats and a proposed Municipal Development District — until November. Click here for more.

The Denton County Transportation Authority is implementing service reductions, starting Monday. Click here for more.

Due to some product shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Farmer Bros. Co. – a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products – is opening its Northlake warehouse this weekend. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Farmer Brothers will be hosting a Warehouse Community Sale in its parking lot, located at 2016 Farmer Brothers Drive in Northlake. Farmer Brothers will be offering products such as coffee, tea and baking mixes. Everything will be set up in the parking lot, so all you have to do is drive up, select your products, pay and go. Farmer Brothers will be accepting cash, check and credit cards. This is a rain or shine event.

