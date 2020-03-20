Six new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported Friday six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the total to 15.

The 15 patients are from these municipalities: one in Aubrey, two in Denton, one in Double Oak, four in Frisco, one in Justin, four in Lewisville, one in Little Elm and one in Prosper. Two of the patients are in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, six in their 50s and two in their 60s. Four of them are in the hospital, and 11 are in home isolation. Nine are believed to be travel-related, while three are the result of local transmission. Two patients had contact with a confirmed case, and one is pending investigation.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.

According to DCPH, the most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate until all three of the following have happened:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

Other symptoms have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

Should symptoms worsen, please call your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department to limit the potential spread of any infection.

DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.