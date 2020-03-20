Highland Village extends disaster declaration nearly two months

The Highland Village City Council has ratified and extended the city’s declaration of local disaster until mid-May.

Mayor Charlotte Wilcox originally signed the declaration on Monday, and this week the council extended it until May 13. The declaration is in line with similar declarations by the state of Texas and Denton County, and it prohibits community gatherings of 50 people or more and social gatherings of 10 or more. It also requires restaurants to not allow dine-in service, and for bars, lounges, taverns, clubs, arcades, massage parlors and gyms to stay closed. It also urges residents to follow health officials’ recommendations for social distancing and avoiding gatherings of people.

The city has made the following changes: