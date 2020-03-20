Bartonville to consider disaster declaration, postponing election

The town of Bartonville has called a special meeting by phone conference next week to consider declaring a local state of disaster and to consider postponing its special election until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Town Administrator Michael Montgomery said the town has already closed Town Hall to the public and made some other changes, but the declaration would be a more sweeping measure in the interest of public health.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing local entities to postpone their elections that were scheduled for May until the Nov. 3 General Election. The town of Flower Mound has already postponed its election, and other towns and cities are expected to make the change, too.

Bartonville residents are scheduled to vote May 2 in a special election about whether to renew the town’s sales tax dedicated to street maintenance, which goes up for the vote every four years. At the special meeting, the Bartonville Town Council will also consider ordering that election to be postponed to the Nov. 3 General Election.

Three Town Council seats, including the mayor, are also expiring this year, but only the incumbents filed for them, so that part of the election has already been canceled.

The special meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 24. The public toll-free dial-in number to participate in the telephonic meeting is 1-301-715-8592 and the meeting ID number is 560-026-112. There is no Participant ID. Hit the # key to join the meeting. The public will be permitted to offer public comments telephonically as provided by the agenda and as permitted by the presiding officer during the meeting. A recording of the telephonic meeting will be made and will be available to the public upon written request.