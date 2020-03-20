Foodie Friday: Support our local restaurants

For the last six years, we’ve been promoting local restaurants in an effort to encourage our residents to eat local and support our local restaurant owners. Now, more than ever, they need our help.

With their dine-in service off the table (pun intended), restaurants all over Denton County are getting creative with their take-out, delivery, and curbside offerings including family-style meals, quarantine kits, and more.

We teamed up with the Highland Village Business Association to bring you this online resource of which Highland Village restaurants are open for business and offering food to-go.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, with their new owner, Aaron Voss, is one of the many Highland Village restaurants getting creative. They are offering free delivery within a 5-mile radius and (thanks to changes announced by Governor Abbott) are now also able to sell beer, wine, and mixed drinks with your to-go orders!

So, we know you may not be able to eat out as much as usual, but when you do want to eat out, we ask that you think of our local restaurants first. And when this is all over and done with, our community will be stronger for it!

