DCTA to reduce service hours

The Denton County Transportation Authority is implementing service reductions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reduction in service hours is in response to the urgent public guidance from regional leaders, according to a news release from DCTA, along with emergency health orders to cancel events, close schools and offices, practice social distancing and limit social gatherings across Denton County and North Texas.

“The goal of our service reduction is to help reduce the risk of spreading illness and germs throughout the Denton County community and North Texas,” DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said. “We are working closely with public health officials and monitoring the COVID-19 health situation diligently in order to do what is best for our passengers, employees and residents.”

Starting Monday, March 23, A-train service will be provided hourly Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday service will remain the same. DCTA will provide on-demand service to assist rail passengers to get to their final destination. This on-demand service will be provided from the Downtown Denton Transit Center , MedPark station , Old Town station and the Hebron station . The on-demand service will operate similarly to DCTA’s Lewisville Lakeway Zone , where customers can request a trip using the Spare Rider app available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Also, the Denton and Lewisville Connect fixed route service will continue to run the same routes, with reduced service hours and frequency. Service will operate Monday through Friday on a modified Saturday schedule, with an additional trip provided in the morning. Saturday service will remain the same as the current schedule.