Flower Mound closing town facilities

The town of Flower Mound is closing several more town facilities Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The town’s initial Declaration of Local Disaster, which was issued Sunday, closed the town’s library, Community Activity Center and Senior Center. The Town Council voted Thursday night to extend the declaration through April 20. Now, in addition to the previously-closed facilities, the following Flower Mound facilities will be closed to the public, effective 5 p.m. Friday: Town Hall, Municipal Court, Animal Adoption Center, Police Department lobby, all Fire Station lobbies and the lobby of the Operations and Maintenance Building.

All public restrooms will also be closed. Most town employees will still be working at the facilities during the closure, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. To learn how to conduct business with the Town of Flower Mound online, click here.

