Lewisville ISD Board to meet to discuss closure

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the school closure and plans moving forward.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all schools in the state are closed through April 3, by executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott. Many school districts and private schools have implemented or are working on plans to resume teaching students remotely for the duration of the pandemic.

The LISD meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at the LISD Administrative Center, 1565 West Main St. in Lewisville.

The meeting is open to the public, but residents are encouraged to watch it online from home. LISD Trustee Jenny Proznik said on her public Facebook page that some trustees will attend in-person while others and staff members will participate via video conference.

“There will be lots of information provided at our meeting and the best place to hear what the next few weeks will look like,” Proznik said in the Facebook post. “As we navigate these uncharted areas, I ask for patience and grace as the district adapts. I have heard your concerns and fielded many questions about the plans going forward. I appreciate those who have reached out to me and I believe today’s meeting will give many of you the answers you seek.”