Argyle to consider delaying election

Next week, the town of Argyle will consider delaying its May 2 elections until November.

The Town Council will have its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night, and according to the meeting agenda released Friday, the council may decide to postpone its elections because of the coronavirus pandemic. Flower Mound made that decision for its election on Thursday night.

The town of Argyle has three expiring council seats up for election and two candidates for each:

Place 1: Bryan Livingston (i), Tom Irwin

Place 3: Sherri Myers (i), Richard Spies

Place 5: Rick Bradford, CB Standridge

The town had also called a special election for residents to consider a proposed Municipal Development District, which could extend its sales tax rate outside the town border to also include its Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing local entities to postpone their elections that were scheduled for May until the Nov. 3 General Election.