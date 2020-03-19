Bars, gyms, dine-in service to be closed throughout Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday that will close restaurants, schools and many other businesses.

A day after Denton County ordered a similar closure of many businesses, Abbott’s executive order limits social gatherings to 10 people, prohibits eating and drinking at restaurants and bars (while still allowing takeout, drive-thru and delivery service), closes gyms and schools and bans people from visiting nursing homes, except for critical care.

The executive order is effective 12 a.m. Friday through April 3.

“Working together, we must defeat COVID-19 with the only tool that we have available to us — we must strangle its expansion by reducing the ways that we are currently transmitting it,” Abbott said. “We are doing this now, today, so that we can get back to business as usual more quickly.”

Wednesday, Abbott waived certain regulations to allow delivery of alcohol from restaurants, including beer, wine and mixed drinks.

Abbott also announced Wednesday that local entities could delay their May elections until November, and that Driver License offices will be temporarily closed, effective immediately, but the closure does not apply to those seeking an initial Commercial Driver License.