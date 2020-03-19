Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health has confirmed four additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County as of Thursday. This increases the countywide total to nine laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to a DCPH news release.

Case 6: A female resident of Lewisville in her 50s is in hospital isolation after local transmission.

Case 7: A male resident of Frisco in his 40s is in home isolation after travel-related exposure.

Case 8: A female resident of Lewisville in her 20s is in home isolation after travel-related exposure.

Case 9: A male resident of Denton in his 60s is in home isolation after travel-related exposure.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death.

The most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate until all three of the following have happened:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

Other symptoms have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

Should symptoms worsen, call your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department to limit the potential spread of any infection.

DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

DCPH recommends the following preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek urgent medical care.

DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.