Critical missing man found in Argyle

A critical missing person was found Wednesday night in Argyle, according to the Argyle Police Department.

A resident flagged down an Argyle officer around 10:30 p.m. to tell him that there was a vehicle stuck in a ditch near Keith Road and Hwy 377, according to Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson. The officer responded and found an elderly man unable to get his vehicle out of the mud.

Police soon learned that the man was a critical missing person out of North Richland Hills. He was safely released to his daughter and returned home, according to Jackson.