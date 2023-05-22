Monday, May 22, 2023
Dr. Wright: Reflecting on a successful school year

Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright

As the 2022-2023 school year ends, along with you as parents and community members, I reflect back on the countless achievements and memorable moments throughout the year.

It has been an honor to witness the talent, resilience and enthusiasm exhibited by our students and the exceptional individuals who have guided them along the way. The upcoming months will be spent diligently planning for the 2023-2024 school year as we continue to strive for excellence, grow participation and discover avenues for continued improvement.

Summer provides an opportunity for visiting relatives and enjoying friends as well as continuing to improve academic, athletic, and fine art skills. Enjoy a break from the regular school year as you make plans for next year.

One of the big steps forward for AISD this year was opening a third elementary school in the southern part of the district in Flower Mound. The school serves 850 students in Pre-Kindergarten-5th grade.

Opening South Elementary School in Canyon Falls allowed students who had previously been attending West to attend school closer to their homes. Plans are underway to complete Elementary School #4 to open in the fall of 2024 and Elementary School #5 to open in the fall of 2026.

Elementary School #4 is at the northwest corner of Cleveland Gibbs Rd. and 17th Street in Northlake. This location provides an opportunity for students residing in The Ridge and northern part of Harvest as well as other areas in close proximity to the Elementary School #4 location an opportunity to bike or walk to school which West Elementary and South Elementary also provide. Elementary School #5 will be located on FM 407 in Argyle on a combination site that will accommodate both a Grade 7-8 middle school and Elementary School #5.

Another large step forward was transitioning the district to 5A in the University Interscholastic League classification system. The students have worked hard and been very successful. The AHS academic team won first place in the May state meet. This win represents 16 first-place wins and a 17th second place beginning with the first win in 2004.

When AHS reaches 2,700 students, the district will transition to two grade 9-12 high schools. The first year the new high school would have grades 9-10, then grades 9-11, and finally 9-12. AISD is equipped with high school facilities for two comprehensive high schools, one at Canyon Falls and the other at the US 377 campus (currently AMS).

The Argyle High School graduating class this year was 328. This transition will keep the size of the graduating class low which results in students knowing more of their classmates. Also the opportunities for participation in activities and athletics will be higher with two high schools. The plan to approve the transition to two high schools at 2,700 was approved by the Board of Trustees in January.

The May School Board election resulted in Craig Hawkesworth retaining Place 1 and Leigh Ann Artho being elected to Place 2 which was vacated by Dr. John Bitter after nine years.

Although I won’t be returning to AISD in 2023-2024, I extend my sincerest appreciation to each and every one of you for your invaluable contributions to the development and well-being of our students through the unwavering support that you as parents in AISD provide.

Dr. Telena Wright
Superintendent
Argyle ISD

