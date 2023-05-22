Monday, May 22, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Fentanyl trafficker tied to juvenile overdoses in Flower Mound pleads guilty

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6
One of many bags of fentanyl that were seized in a 2022 drug bust by several law enforcement agencies, including Flower Mound police. Photo courtesy of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

A fentanyl trafficker tied to the recent rash of juvenile overdoses in Flower Mound and Carrollton pleaded guilty last week to a drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Magaly Mejia Cano, 29, was charged in February, and on Tuesday she pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) to a person under 21 years of age, according to a news release from Simonton’s office.

“Just 2mg of fentanyl can cut a young life tragically short. Peddling fentanyl pills to teenagers is one of the most callous crimes a trafficker can commit,” Simonton said. “With Ms. Cano’s plea today, we are one step closer to getting justice for parents who lost their teens to fentanyl.”

Cano is the first defendant to enter a guilty plea in the drug distribution scheme, which has been linked to at least 12 juvenile overdoses – three of them fatal – in Carrollton and Flower Mound since September 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Others charged in the conspiracy include: Stephan Paul Brinson (of Flower Mound), Jason Xavier Villanueva, Luis Eduardo NavarreteDonovan Jude Andrews, Robert Alexander Gaitan and Rafael Soliz, Jr.

In plea papers, Cano admitted that co-defendant Luis Navarrete routinely dealt fentanyl-laced pills to juveniles from his Highland Drive residence.  The round blue pills, imprinted with M/30, resembled prescription narcotics, but were in actuality clandestinely produced fakes. Cano said Navarrete stored the counterfeit pills near their front door of their Carrollton residence and distributed them to customers who came by the house – including a network of juvenile dealers who dealt to other minors. On at least three occasions, Cano said she distributed pills directly to customers, including a 16-year-old, at Navarrete’s direction, according to the news release.

“Those who choose a path of darkness to distribute and pollute our communities with fentanyl, should always be looking over their shoulder because of the relentless efforts of DEA Dallas and our law enforcement partners,” said DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. “Ms. Cano’s guilty plea is a clear result and warning to those that decide this same path.“

Cano now faces up to 40 years in federal prison and a $2 million fine.

Previous articleEdmondson: What happens after voters approve $650 million in road bonds
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.