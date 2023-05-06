Saturday, May 6, 2023
Final unofficial election results in southern Denton County

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
As the last of Saturday’s election results are reported late Saturday night, here are the results in many local races and bond elections, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.

In Argyle, voters reelected Ron Schmidt to Place 2 and elected his unofficial running mate Casey Stewart to Place 4.

In the race for District 4 on Denton City Council, which represents south Denton and Robson Ranch, Joe Holland comfortably defeated Donald Thornton and Stephanie Neuharth.

In Double Oak, voters elected Patrick Johnson as mayor over Jean Hillyer (59% to 41%), and Mike Gwartney and Pat Wellen will fill two expiring seats on Town Council.

In Flower Mound, with about 69% of the vote, Chris Drew soundly defeated Brad Ruthrauff for Place 2 on Town Council. In a tighter race, 54% of voters rejected the town’s proposed $7.5 million bond to help fund a new tennis center.

In Highland Village, the race for Place 3 on City Council between Kevin Cox and Cindy Richter is extremely close. Cox got 828 votes and Richter received 816, according to the unofficial results.

In Northlake, voters overwhelmingly approved a sales tax funding plan for a new $45 million sports facility. They also elected Maryl Lorencz over Rena Hardeman to Place 5 on Town Council.

In Argyle ISD, Place 1 Incumbent Craig Hawkesworth defeated challenger Tori Ryon. Leigh Ann Artho was elected over her opponent, Nick Reynolds, for Place 2.

In Denton ISD, voters approved nearly all of the district’s $1.4 billion bond. Voters approved Proposition A, $1.2 billion for new campuses and upgrades at existing schools, and Prop B, $119 million for improved technology. Prop C, $5.2 million for improvements at the C. H. Collins athletic complex, was rejected. The district says the tax rate will remain the same. Voters also elected Lori Tays to Place 6 on the Board of Trustees and reelected Patsy Sosa-Sanchez to Place 7.

In Lewisville ISD, Michelle Alkhatib defeated Mindy Bumgarner, wife of former Flower Mound councilman and current Texas House Rep. Ben Bumgarner, for Place 6 on the LISD Board of Trustees. Staci Barker held off Jacob Anderson and Ashley Jones to win Place 7.

Click here to see all the unofficial election results in Denton County.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

