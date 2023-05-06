Schmidt, Stewart win Argyle Town Council election

In Saturday’s election, Argyle voters chose to keep Ron Schmidt on Town Council and elect Casey Stewart to Place 4, sticking to clear local political lines.

Rather than seek reelection to the non-voting mayor’s seat, Bryan Livingston chose to challenge Schmidt, one of his outspoken critics, for Place 2. Schmidt received 53.5% of the 1,188 votes, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.

“I think it sets the record straight as far as what’s important for Argyle,” Schmidt said in a phone interview Saturday night. “The vision that Livingston had for Argyle, the citizens are not in sync with it.”

Schmidt said he was humbled to serve another two years on council and promised to do his best as the town moves forward.

“This is a time that we need to put this contentious race behind us and come together as a town,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the new leadership that Rick Bradford will bring, and the unity that will hopefully come to council now.”

Voters also elected Stewart, Schmidt’s unofficial running mate, over Cindy Sheddy, who campaigned with Livingston. Stewart received 55.3% of the 1,174 votes in that race.

Rick Bradford, a current councilmember, was unopposed in his bid for mayor. Council will appoint someone else to fill the remaining year of his term.

“I’m excited about bringing the town back together and continuing to serve our citizens in the honorable way they expect,” Bradford said. “I think, clearly, the voters have spoken. We have two men (Schmidt and Stewart) of great integrity that will serve this town and I’m very excited about working with them.”