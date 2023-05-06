Saturday, May 6, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Schmidt, Stewart win Argyle Town Council election

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Ron Schmidt
Casey Stewart

In Saturday’s election, Argyle voters chose to keep Ron Schmidt on Town Council and elect Casey Stewart to Place 4, sticking to clear local political lines.

Rather than seek reelection to the non-voting mayor’s seat, Bryan Livingston chose to challenge Schmidt, one of his outspoken critics, for Place 2. Schmidt received 53.5% of the 1,188 votes, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.

“I think it sets the record straight as far as what’s important for Argyle,” Schmidt said in a phone interview Saturday night. “The vision that Livingston had for Argyle, the citizens are not in sync with it.”

Schmidt said he was humbled to serve another two years on council and promised to do his best as the town moves forward.

“This is a time that we need to put this contentious race behind us and come together as a town,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the new leadership that Rick Bradford will bring, and the unity that will hopefully come to council now.”

Voters also elected Stewart, Schmidt’s unofficial running mate, over Cindy Sheddy, who campaigned with Livingston. Stewart received 55.3% of the 1,174 votes in that race.

Rick Bradford

Rick Bradford, a current councilmember, was unopposed in his bid for mayor. Council will appoint someone else to fill the remaining year of his term.

“I’m excited about bringing the town back together and continuing to serve our citizens in the honorable way they expect,” Bradford said. “I think, clearly, the voters have spoken. We have two men (Schmidt and Stewart) of great integrity that will serve this town and I’m very excited about working with them.”

Previous articleEarly voting results are in for southern Denton County races
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.