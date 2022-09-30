Argyle ISD cuts the ribbon on new elementary school

Argyle ISD held a special event Wednesday night to celebrate the district’s newest school campus.

Argyle South Elementary School opened last month in Canyon Falls as the district’s third elementary school to accommodate surging growth numbers. It was part of the voter-approved 2017 bond package and serves more than 800 students from pre-K to 5th grade.

The event included a special performance by the South Elementary choir, led by music teacher Neal Kapienski. Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright, South Principal Dr. Dawn Jordan, AISD Board President Sam Slaton and Pogue Construction Senior Project Manager Joerdan Kennedy all spoke before the official ribbon-cutting to officially open the new campus.

“It was a great turnout of families, staff, students, elected officials and members of the community,” the district said in a statement. “Following the ribbon-cutting, South Elementary students led guests on tours throughout the campus. We are so grateful for our supportive community who joined us in the this memorable occasion.”