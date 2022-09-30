Friday, September 30, 2022
Lone finalist named for CEO of Communities in Schools of North Texas

Tasha Moore

Communities In Schools of North Texas — an organization dedicated to surrounding students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life since 1993 — announced Friday the selection of Tasha Moore, LMSW as the lone finalist for its Chief Executive Officer.

Moore will fill the vacancy created by Ann Pape Wilson’s departure in August. The decision was made after a national search and selection process conducted by the CISNT Executive Hiring Committee. The CISNT Board of Directors will ratify the decision on Oct. 18, according to a news release from the organization.

“Tasha brings experience, leadership and the passion needed to take our organization to the next level,” said Kathy Travis, president of Communities In Schools. “With her leadership, we will continue our growth, develop our community support and lead through innovation.”

Moore brings with her 14 years of experience in the nonprofit and education sector and an unwavering commitment to empowering students to reach their full potential in life. Moore joined the CISNT staff in 2012 as a Site Coordinator and quickly moved into the role of Program Director. Most recently, Moore served at the Chief Operations Officer and was responsible for implementing the strategic vision of the agency with a focus on effective programming and service delivery, mental health initiatives, partnership development and operational efficiency.

Under her leadership, CISNT has successful implemented 32 new campus programs, expanded internship and AmeriCorps and Internship Programs, and integrated coordinated mental health services across all CISNT campuses.

Moore graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Psychology and has a Master of Social Work from Baylor University and a Master of Divinity from George W Truett Theological Seminary.

“It is my pleasure and honor to serve as your new CEO,” Moore said in her announcement to staff. “There is no other team I would rather work alongside. Your dedication and passion for our students and for each other is inspiring. We have faced some interesting challenges and celebrated some amazing accomplishments over the years. As we look towards the future, I am confident that together we will continue to break down barriers, empower students to reach their full potential, and create positive change in our communities.”

Previous articleArgyle ISD cuts the ribbon on new elementary school
