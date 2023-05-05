Argyle ISD’s assistant superintendent to leave post

Just days after announcing longtime Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright is retiring, Argyle ISD announced Friday that the district’s assistant superintendent, Dr. Deana Steeber, is expected to leave her post.

Steeber has been named the lone finalist for superintendent at Sulphur Springs ISD, according to an Argyle ISD news release. State law formality requires school districts to announce a lone finalist for superintendent, then after a few weeks the district board can vote to officially appoint the lone finalist as its new superintendent.

“She has been instrumental in aligning the district’s curriculum and overseeing campus accountability and assessments,” the district said in a statement. “Steeber also successfully strengthened instructional support and guidance for teachers with the addition of subject-based specialists in the department.”

Earlier this school year, Argyle ISD earned an ‘A’ accountability rating and score of 97, the highest in Denton County.

“Dr. Steeber has been an invaluable contributor to Argyle ISD’s Curriculum & Instruction Department during her six years in the district,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright said. “New career pathways have been added to the career and technology area. Advanced Placement courses have been split from dual credit courses to ensure more rigorous AP curriculum. The district has also excelled in accountability by earning an ‘A’ under her leadership.”

Steeber joined the AISD leadership team in 2017 and led the Curriculum & Instruction department, according to the news release. She has 27 years of experience in public education/

“While I am very excited for this new opportunity, I understand that I am leaving a very special place,” Steeber said. “I leave Argyle ISD with great memories from the past six years. I have been fortunate enough to serve alongside some of the very best in the business. I wish the staff, students, and community of Argyle ISD the very best and look forward to watching the traditions of excellence and success continue.”