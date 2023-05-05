Argyle prioritizing attracting new businesses with new hire

The town of Argyle is now hiring for a long-vacant position to focus on attracting new businesses to the town.

The Argyle Municipal Development District has recently discussed the need to hire a full-time executive director “to provide the adequate time and attention to the town’s commercial corridor and attracting businesses who meet our community’s needs,” according to town documents.

“The MDD supports existing businesses and recruits new businesses to Argyle,” the town said in a statement on social media. “It plays a vital role in preserving the rural character of Argyle while maximizing the tax base and supporting the local economy. Under the direction of the MDD Board, the Executive Director will plan, direct and review the operations and activities of the district. They will develop and implement MDD strategic goals and objectives and coordinate the economic development program for the Town of Argyle.”

Cyndi Hermann, a current Town Council member and member of the MDD board, said she initially didn’t think the town needed a full-time MDD executive director, but she changed her mind in recent months.

“We need to get momentum going,” Hermann said during the meeting. “I do really think that it would be money well spent. I think we need that focus and that particular background and skillset to really be able to get us over the edge.”

The executive director will work to bring in businesses that the town, and its residents, want. The new businesses will provide more sales tax revenue for the town and more opportunities for area residents to shop or dine in Argyle.

“I think if you’re not proactive, you’re going to keep getting (businesses) that you may not want,” Councilman Ron Schmidt said during the meeting. “I’m pretty conservative on expenditures normally, but I think it’s a necessary expenditure.”

Councilman Gordon Baethge didn’t agree with the decision, saying he doesn’t want FM 407 to be developed, but Schmidt said he thinks the new executive director will be important for getting the right businesses to be a part of several developments, future and existing, in the town.

The council then voted 3-1 to approve the position, and the town posted the job opening on its website on Sunday. The position will pay $95,000-125,000, according to the town, and applications will be accepted until May 31.