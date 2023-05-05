Police seek hit-and-run suspect after motorcyclist dies

The Denton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that is believed to have struck a motorcyclist and fled the scene of the fatal accident.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to Robinson Road, near the entrance of the Lakewood Estates mobile home park in southeast Denton, where callers said a motorcyclist crashed into the back of an SUV, according to a Denton Police Department news release. The motorcyclist, 19-year-old Brady Martinez, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In a news release on Friday, police said there was evidence at the scene that indicated a third vehicle was involved. Investigators believe that an unknown vehicle initially rear-ended Martinez, then fled the scene.

Police are trying to determine the make and model of the suspect vehicle, which likely had front-end damage. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact [email protected] or 940-349-8970.