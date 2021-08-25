Flower Mound welcomes 15 new businesses

The town of Flower Mound is welcoming more than a dozen new businesses to town, including several restaurants.

From June 21 to Aug. 6, the town issued certificates of occupancy to 15 new businesses, most of which are open now but a few will be opening soon. The newest businesses, according to the town’s website, are listed below:

Zalat Pizza, 5801 Long Prairie Road, Suite 690

Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen, 3347 Long Prairie Road

StretchLab, 2701 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 286: one-on-one assisted stretching

OrthoLazer, 737 International Parkway: orthopedic laser center offering pain management treatment

Advanity Technologies, 3605 Yucca Drive, Suite 104: a global information technology, services and consulting company

Mobile Kangaroo, 2451 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 140: computer and iPhone repairs

Athletico Physical Therapy, 2704 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 90

Cava, 5871 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300: build-your-own fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant

Olympia Splendid USA, 870 International Parkway, Suite 120: air conditioner vendor

Walkway Management Group and Osprey Video, 400 Gerault Road: WMG is the leader in walkway testing technology and services that protect their clients from the dangers of a slip and fall accident, and Osprey Video is an engineering firm that offers solutions from Video Capture Cards, including Software Encoding & Streaming. They are new concepts spun out of Vario Systems, an area electronics engineering firm.

Premier Martial Arts, 2608 Flower Mound Road, Suite 100

Marco’s Pizza (coming soon), 4351 Cross Timbers Road

Gyro 360 (coming soon), 4610 Long Prairie Road

My Eyelab (coming soon), 2550 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 116

Row House (coming soon), 4351 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 300: all-in-one cardio enhancing full-body workouts