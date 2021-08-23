Row House to open in Flower Mound soon

Row House, a boutique fitness concept, is coming to Flower Mound next month.

The Row House will offer all-in-one cardio enhancing full-body workouts at different levels of cardio with six different class types incorporating — as you may have guessed — rowing. The new studio has received its Certificate of Occupancy from the town of Flower Mound, according to the town website, and is expected to open in September at 4351 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 300, in the Tom Thumb shopping center.

The Flower Mound location is offering a pre-opening special membership rate of $119 per month for the first 50 members.

Click here for more information.