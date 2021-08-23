Monday, August 23, 2021
Clear the Shelters begins

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Flower Mound Animal Services

Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive and donation campaign, began Monday, and the Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center is in need of donations.

Clear the Shelters lasts through Sept. 19 as animal shelters across the country, state and area team up with NBC and Telemundo station to help find loving homes for pets in need. Locally, the Flower Mound and Highland Village animal shelters are participating.

If you are not able to adopt a furry friend right now but you want to help, you can donate to Flower Mound Animal Services, which is in need of several items:

  • Dog food – Iams (puppy and adult food)
  • Cat food – Iams (kitten and adult food)
  • Milk-Bone dog and cat treats
  • Litter – “Special Kitty” (clay non-clumping, found at Walmart)
  • New/gently used towels
  • New/gently used collars and leashes
  • Dog beds – Cots (Kuranda dog beds)
  • Flea & tick sprays or applications
  • Slicker brushes and nail clippers

Donations can be dropped off or mail to Flower Mound Animal Services, 3950 Justin Road.

Click here for more information.

