Tickets now on sale for Alliance Air Show

The renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels will unite in flight over the North Texas skies at the 31st Anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show this fall.

Last year’s event was different than previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with visitors parking in a field near the airport and watching the air show from their vehicles or from their chairs next to their vehicles. This year will be similarly structured, but it will have more activities available as well.

Celebrating the land of the free and the home of the brave, the air show is taking on a hybrid model for this year’s event, set for Oct. 23-24, according to an air show news release. Ticket options for parking, an exclusive area for photographers and seating with a buffet lunch are available for purchase now at AllianceAirShow.com. There will be no tickets sold on-site.

“To minimize impact to surrounding airfield businesses and customers, the air show will adopt a format that shifts guests from the ramp to the parking area,” aid Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions, producer of the event and a nonprofit organization created by Hillwood. “Guests will park on the east side of Fort Worth Alliance Airport – with one space for the vehicle and the adjoining space to picnic and play. There are additional options for photographers and seating with a buffet lunch. We’ve added the Landing Zone, a 1.5-acre area full of exciting ground attractions, activities and exhibits for all ages.”

In addition to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels debuting their new larger jets, the F/A-18 Super Hornets, this year’s show includes the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, All Veteran Parachute Team, Bell 505, Bill Stein, David Martin, F-16 Viper Demo, Matt Younkin, U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt, according to the news release.

Since 2006, the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show has distributed more than $780,000 of its proceeds to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across North Texas. This year’s proceeds will also be distributed to various local nonprofit organizations.