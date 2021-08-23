Flower Mound to spray for mosquitoes

The town of Flower Mound will spray for mosquitoes this week after a mosquito trap test positive for West Nile Virus, according to a town news release.

The positive sample in Flower Mound was collected in the 6200 block of Madeline Lane. Crews will spray Monday through Wednesday, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting. Residents in the spray area should:

Stay indoors during spraying events if possible

If outside or in a vehicle during this time, be alert for the spraying truck and maintain a safe distance

If the spray should contact skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water, and rinse eyes with water or saline solution

Close windows

Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating

There are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment. The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly, and does not leave a toxic residue.

A positive trap was also recently collected in Highland Village, in the Sellmeyer Lane/Murray Park area, according to a city news release. Crews sprayed for mosquitoes in that area over the weekend.