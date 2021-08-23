Dena Rae Wagner née Hague, 55, of Highland Village passed away Friday, August 6 2021. She was born in Washington, PA July 30, 1966. She grew up there and graduated from Chartiers Houston High School in 1984. Dena was a homemaker for many years. She received her associate’s degree in 1998 from Community College of Allegheny County and started a career as an office manager. She moved to Texas in 2005 and worked for Patrick Ruehle DDS for 10 years. She met her husband, Matthew Wagner, in 2007. They enjoyed traveling Europe together and taking joy rides in her beloved convertible. Dena began practicing yoga in 2008 and found her place in life. She grew from yoga enthusiast to yoga instructor and loved to teach and inspire others through her practice. Dena enjoyed traveling to Pennsylvania to visit her children and granddaughters. They loved to craft, bake, have sleepovers and practice new yoga moves. Dena is survived by her parents Gerald and Dena Stewart, husband Matthew Wagner, sisters Natalie Spangler and Brenda Galloway, daughters Jodie Hatfield (Ted) and Mallory Porter (James), son Jacob Hatfield (Erika) and 5 granddaughters Juliana, Shea, Lexi, Ellie and Hayden.