Local instructor teaching handgun training ahead of new permitless carry law

Israeli Combat Shooting Instructor Bill Mischke of Flower Mound Taekwondo & Krav Maga is providing realistic self-defense training ahead of the permitless carry law going into effect on Sept. 1.

Mischke recognized the need for a more effective approach to handgun training and overall safety, according to a company news release. The goal of this class is to provide the North Texas community with the skills needed to protect themselves and their families, training that is crucial for public safety, Mischke said.

Developed by the Israel Defense Forces, the method taught during this class emphasizes a quick draw-charge-shoot technique that virtually eliminates accidental or negligent discharges. Classes focus on a variety of alternating training drills including but not limited to shooting under stress, shooting from various positions, shooting while moving, weapon retention, situational awareness, defense against multiple threats, fighting and shooting, protecting family members and more.

“We take safety very seriously,” Mischke said. “Not only do we prepare our students for how to react during threatening encounters, we also discuss how to evaluate situations to determine the safest course of action. That doesn’t necessarily mean drawing your weapon.”

In addition to teaching ICS classes, Mischke owns and serves as the lead instructor at Flower Mound Taekwondo & Krav Maga.

“The purpose of both the krav maga and ICS systems is to keep you safe in a street-style attack where there are no rules and a split second decision may be all you get,” Mischke said.

ICS classes currently take place monthly rain or shine, with the next class scheduled for Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Proactive Defense Shooting Range, 13800 FM 1771, Northlake. Advance registration though the website, combat-shoot.com, is required to attend.