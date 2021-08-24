Oncor to trim trees, install new lines in Flower Mound

Oncor will upgrade an existing overhead distribution line near Lake Grapevine this year, and to do so crews will be trimming some trees in Flower Mound, beginning this week.

To allow personnel and equipment to access the line, Oncor will need to clear some overgrown vegetation in the area, within a 30-foot right-of-way in far south Flower Mound, near Lakeside. Oncor will work to minimize the impact to the surrounding natural area as much as possible, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Depending on weather, schedules and resources, vegetation work could begin this week and last until late September.

Construction work — which will involve the full replacement of multiple existing poles, the installation of new lines and the removal of existing infrastructure — will follow.

The project will not impact the electric service to customer homes or offices. The distribution line is on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property and serves more than 2,000 customers. The work is necessary to improve reliability and increase capacity for the Flower Mound area, according to the town.

