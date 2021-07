Cava, a build-your-own fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, opened its new Flower Mound location on Friday.

The new Cava is located in the old Zoës Kitchen space, 5871 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300. Cava Group acquired Zoës in 2018, and it is expanding into new suburban markets by converting existing Zoës locations, according to a report by Restaurant Dive.

At Cava, customers can get made-to-order Mediterranean bowls and sandwiches. Click here for more information about Cava.