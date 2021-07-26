Monday, July 26, 2021
Marco’s Pizza coming to Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
The future Marco's Pizza location, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Marco’s Pizza, a nationwide pizza chain with many locations in Denton County, will open a new shop soon in Flower Mound.

The future Flower Mound Marco’s, 4351 Cross Timbers Road, will be located in the Tom Thumb shopping center just west of Bridlewood Boulevard, the town of Flower Mound said in a news release on Sunday. It will offer pre-built pizzas, subs, specialty items and more.

Currently, there are several Marco’s locations in Lewisville, Denton, Roanoke and other parts of North Texas. The Flower Mound location is expected to open this fall.

Click here for more information.

