Northlake Police Blotter — July 2021

The Northlake Police Department made 23 arrests from May 10 through June 21; to include 9 warrant arrests, 5 narcotics arrests, 4 alcohol-related arrests, 2 weapon-related arrests and 3 other related arrests.

During the same time period, Northlake PD answered 537 calls for service and took 34 reports.

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Northlake Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

Recent Police Calls

May 16 – Officers were dispatched to a Deadly Conduct call in the 15000 blk I-35W regarding a male passenger shooting a handgun from the vehicle into the air.

May 20 – Officers were dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. Complainant stated tools were left in the backseat and someone broke a window in the vehicle and removed the tools.

May 25 – Officers were dispatched to a Theft in Progress (lumber) in the 2000 blk of 13th Street. Two subjects were arrested for the theft of lumber from the construction site. In addition, one individual was charged for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

May 26 – Officers were dispatched to a Deadly Conduct call in the 8000 bllk of Gasoline Alley, at approximately 7 p.m., regarding a subject pointing a handgun at another motorist.

June 6 – Officers responded to a Domestic Disturbance in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. The suspect had left the scene prior to police arrival.

June 8 – Officers responded to a Criminal Mischief report in the 1700 blk of Harvest Way. Unknown persons damaged construction equipment causing $10,000 in damage.

June 19 – Officers were dispatched to an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Deadly Conduct call in the 4000 blk of Dale Earnhardt Way, at approximately 7:15 p.m., regarding an employee being upset about his lunch order not being picked up. Said employee retrieved a weapon and it was discharged in the breakroom. Officers arrived and arrested subject. No one was injured.