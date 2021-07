From the Firehouse — July 2021

As we enter the hottest months of the year in North Texas, Denton County Emergency Services District #1 would like to remind our citizens to be diligent about hot car safety.

At the Child Safety Fair in Argyle last month, Denton County ESD #1 and the Argyle Police Department partnered with Safe Kids Worldwide and Cook Children’s to demonstrate the temperature inside of a hot car.

A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes… and cracking a window doesn’t help. Young children are particularly at risk, as their bodies heat up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult’s.

Reduce the number of deaths from heatstroke by remembering to ACT:

π€π•πŽπˆπƒ heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not inside so kids don’t get in on their own.

𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄 reminders! Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Or place and secure your phone, briefcase or purse in the backseat when traveling with your child.

π“π€πŠπ„ π€π‚π“πˆπŽπ! If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want you to call. They are trained to respond to these situations.

In May, Denton County ESD #1 responded to 254 calls for service, with an average response time (dispatch to arrival) of less than 8 minutes.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]