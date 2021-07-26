From the Firehouse — July 2021

As we enter the hottest months of the year in North Texas, Denton County Emergency Services District #1 would like to remind our citizens to be diligent about hot car safety.

At the Child Safety Fair in Argyle last month, Denton County ESD #1 and the Argyle Police Department partnered with Safe Kids Worldwide and Cook Children’s to demonstrate the temperature inside of a hot car.

A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes… and cracking a window doesn’t help. Young children are particularly at risk, as their bodies heat up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult’s.

Reduce the number of deaths from heatstroke by remembering to ACT:

𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐈𝐃 heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not inside so kids don’t get in on their own.

𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄 reminders! Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Or place and secure your phone, briefcase or purse in the backseat when traveling with your child.

𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍! If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want you to call. They are trained to respond to these situations.

In May, Denton County ESD #1 responded to 254 calls for service, with an average response time (dispatch to arrival) of less than 8 minutes.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]