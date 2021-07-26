Double Oak Police Beat — July 2021

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

04/21/2021 – Fraud ID – Kings Road – Officer responded to a subject stating unknown persons used their information to file for unemployment.

04/21/2021 – Suspicious Circumstance – Waketon Road – Officer responded to a subject stating a vehicle had been following them through the neighborhood. Officer observed the described vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. An officer from another agency backed up the officer and advised them the driver was a subject known for trying to “bait” officers. The subjects were released with no charges.

04/22/2021 – Disturbance – Pepperport Lane – Officers responded to a residence in reference to a disturbance. The daughter was throwing rocks and bricks at the house windows and a car. Officers determined there was no damage nor injuries.

04/23/2021 – Fraud ID – Rancho Vista Drive – Officer responded via phone and was told by the complainant someone had used their identifying information to file taxes through the IRS.

04/24/2021 – Theft – Simmons Road – Officer responded to a theft call. Subject stated one of his new employees stole some of his tools. After speaking with the complainant, it was determined another subject at the job site was missing tools.

04/26/2021 – Theft by Deception – Simmons Road – Officer responded via phone to a victim who advised they had friended a subject on Facebook and had talked about investment/trading overseas. Victim was defrauded out of several thousands of dollars by a suspect from another country.

05/03/2021 – Disturbance – Knob Hill Lane – Officers Responded to a disturbance where husband and wife were arguing. Upon officers’ arrival the situation was calm. It was determined there were no physical injuries and was a verbal argument. Both parties separated for the night.

05/07/2021 – Fraud – Trail Lake Drive – Victim was contacted via phone by a lending company advising someone in another state was attempting to purchase a vehicle using his identifying information. The transaction was terminated before a purchase could be made.

06/19/2021 – Disturbance – Cross Timbers Drive – Officer responded to a residence on a welfare check. Upon arrival the officer determined there was a verbal argument between brother and sister. No action was taken.