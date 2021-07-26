Argyle Police Blotter — July 2021

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 25 at 12:30 p.m., a woman in the drive-thru at CVS called police saying a man yelled at her because she was taking too long in the drive-thru.

On May 29 at 8:46 p.m., a resident called police because of loud music coming from a house on Hickory Hill Road, 30 acres away from the caller. An officer spoke to the homeowner who said they were having a wedding, and he said they would turn the music down.

On May 30 at 8:21 p.m., someone at Earl’s Pizza reported that a man who was wearing all purple was stumbling and highly intoxicated, then drove away. The responding officer was unable to locate the man’s vehicle, which may have been a Little Red Corvette.

On June 12 at 6:10 p.m., someone reported that a longhorn steer was caught between the fence and a light pole on the side of FM 407. The steer was soon freed.

On June 15 at 10:28 p.m., a caller reported a “sketchy” woman was “acting strange” in the CVS parking lot. The responding officer found that the woman was looking for a debit card she dropped.

On June 16 at 9:33 a.m., a resident reported that her son took her car the night before, and was with a girl in Denton, then he passed out and woke up in Corinth without the car, his phone or his wallet. The woman believed her son was drugged and robbed.

On June 17 at 11:32 p.m., a caller reported there was a car stopped at the intersection of Crawford Road and Hwy 377. The car was on, with a blinker flashing, but had not moved in several light cycles and cars were driving on the wrong side of the road to go around it. The responding officer found the vehicle had moved to a nearby parking lot, and the driver told the officer that he was extremely tired and when he was stopped by the train, he put the vehicle in park and fell asleep. The driver showed no signs of intoxication.

On June 23 at 7:27 p.m., a caller reported that the traffic lights at FM 407 and Hwy 377 were malfunctioning and nearly causing accidents. The yellow lights apparently weren’t coming on, so the lights just switched from green to red.