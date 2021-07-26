Flower Mound Police Blotter — July 2021

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

A Flower Mound man barricaded himself in his home on Termaine Drive and shot and injured three police officers in a 10-hour standoff in late May. Eventually, an FBI SWAT team breached the home and deployed tear gas around 5:30 a.m. The man, identified as Bryan Hucabee, 60, left the residence and surrendered without incident. Hucabee was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony and a second-degree count of aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence, stemming from an offense against his wife before police arrived.

Former Flower Mound Councilman Jim Pierson was booked into Denton County Jail on June 4 on felony warrants for sex crimes against his granddaughter. According to jail records, Pierson, 80, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, a first-degree felony, and indecency with a child/sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

A man was arrested in west Flower Mound on May 29 after he allegedly pointed a gun at parkgoers and police officers in and near Post Oak Park around 8:30 a.m. Police found him as he was trying to enter Flower Mound Fire Station No. 7. Officers used a taser to take him into custody. Police identified the suspect as Jerrod Brown. 42, of Flower Mound and charged him with five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant (first-degree felony), three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon (second-degree felony), one count of assault on a public servant (third-degree felony) and one count of resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor). Brown was held in Denton County Jail in lieu of $1,057,000 bail.

On May 29, a resident in the 5200 block of Timber Creek Road reported that during the overnight hours someone went into his unlocked vehicle and took a $400 shotgun.

On June 9, someone reported seeing a man steal a package off the front porch of a home in the 4100 block of One Place Lane. Officers located the suspect and detained him after a brief foot chase. The suspect was charged with theft of mail and evading arrest.