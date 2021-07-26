Highland Village Police Blotter — July 2021

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

A Fort Worth man suspected of exposing himself in several incidents around Flower Mound and Highland Village was arrested on Memorial Day. Highland Village officers were dispatched to Massage Green, 200 Marketplace Lane, to reports of a man exposing himself to people through the window. An officer chased down the suspect and tackled him in the median of FM 2499 near FM 407. Floyd Whiting, 37, was charged with indecent exposure, evading arrest, failure to identify and multiple warrants out of Bedford and Mansfield.

From May 24 to June 25, the Highland Village Police Department investigated 10 drug-related offenses, from possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana to controlled substances. One incident – on June 21 at Highland Lake Drive and Tharp Drive – involved DWI, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substances, as well as warrant service.

There were six other DWI/DUI incidents, including some with open containers, BAC over 0.15 and some that involved property damage. HVPD was also called about five thefts, two minor assaults and three burglaries. There were also two cases of unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material, and an unauthorized use of a vehicle reported June 1 in the 3200 block of Justin Road.