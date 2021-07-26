Copper Canyon court administrator becomes certified

Susan B. Greenwood, a court administrator of the Municipal Court in Copper Canyon was awarded a new title Monday upon completing a certification program.

Greenwood, who has served in the Copper Canyon Municipal Court since 2019, completed all of the requirements for Level III of the Municipal Court Clerk Certification Program and was awarded the title of Certified Municipal Court Clerk by the Texas Court Clerks Association in conjunction with the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center, the Texas Municipal Courts Association and Texas State University—San Marcos, according to a news release from the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center.

To qualify for the title of Certified Municipal Court Clerk, clerks must complete the requirements for Levels I-III. These requirements include completing 40 hours of continuing education and passing a four-hour exam at each level. Additionally, to complete Level III, clerks must attend the 24-hour Level III Assessment Clinic and the 12-hour Court Administrator Seminar, complete at least 40 hours of court observations, submit an academic journal of those observations and complete an additional 28 hours of continuing education, according to the news release. The Level III exam questions are taken from a set of 14 books, covering the following topics: diversity management, total quality management, facilitation skills, performance appraisals, hiring and supervising procedures, office management, records and caseflow management, budgeting and financial management, cost analysis, court collections, leadership, organizational effectiveness, communication, implementing change and managing Human Resources.