Local mayors to raise dough for charities

Flower Mound Mayor Derek France, Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox and Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore will be putting their culinary skills on the line against each other this Thursday to determine the Best Pizza Making Mayor in southern Denton County and to raise dough for local charities.

The creating and cooking will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Motor City Pizza kitchens, 1305 S Hwy 121 Business, and judging will take place at 6 p.m. on stage next door at T’s Bar and Grill.

The mayors will be given a Detroit Style pizza dough that is seasoned and cheesed. It is then up to them to create whatever culinary delight they can come up with. They are asked not to share what their creation will be ahead of time to ensure the judges will be tasting completely blindly.

“We wanted to raise awareness for the charities and have some fun doing it,” said Greg Tierney, organizer of the event and owner of Motor City Pizza.

Each mayor was assigned a local charity to promote.

Flower Mound Mayor Derek France is supporting Journey to Dream, Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox is fundraising for Cloud 9 Charities, and Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore is promoting Christian Community Action.

Judging will account for a third of final scores, a third of final score will be determined from pizza sales through the weekend at Motor City Pizza with a portion of proceeds donated to each charity, and a third will be determined by voting and donating on Motor City Pizza’s Facebook page.